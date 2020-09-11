Mumbai, September 11: Mumbai Police on Friday arrested Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam and three others were arrested in connection with attack on a retired Indian Navy officer. Kadam is Shiv Sena's local shakha pramukh. According to reports, two people are still absconding. Another Shiv Sena shakha pramukh arrested by police was Sanjay Manjre. FIR Filed Against Man for Beating Up Former Navy Officer, Fadnavis Demands Strict Action.

An FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station against Shiv Sena workers after they beat up a former Navy officer in Mumbai's Kandivali after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Madan Sharma, the former Navy officer, said that he was attacked after he forwarded a message on Whatsapp. Shiv Sena Workers Assault Retired Navy Officer in Mumbai After He Forwarded Cartoon of Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp.

Tweet by ANI:

#UPDATE Four people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam arrested so far, in connection with attack on a retired Navy officer today: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

"Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," Sharma said. Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of the former officer, said that he was attacked by people from the Shiv Sena after the received threats for forwarding a message on Whatsapp.

Video of Shiv Sena Workers Attacking Former Indian Navy Officer:

A Retired Indian Navy Officer beaten black & blue in broad day light by Goons of @OfficeofUT led #SoniaSena. A country which can’t even respect its veterans should be ashamed of itself. What was his crime? Forwarding a Cartoon of Daddy Penguine on Whatsapp? 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/nGKOhLb5jQ — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) September 11, 2020

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali. A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against the six accused.

Reacting to the incident, BJP and opposition leader in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had earlier expressed shock and appealed to the state's Chief Minister to take action against the accused.

