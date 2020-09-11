Mumbai, September 11: A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers here after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said. Also Read | NEET 2020: No Lockdown in Punjab on September 13 In View of Entrance Exams.

Watch Video

A Retired Indian Navy Officer beaten black & blue in broad day light by Goons of @OfficeofUT led #SoniaSena. A country which can’t even respect its veterans should be ashamed of itself. What was his crime? Forwarding a Cartoon of Daddy Penguine on Whatsapp? 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/nGKOhLb5jQ — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) September 11, 2020

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at hospital," he said. Also Read | Congress Drops Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge From List of General Secretaries, Makes New Appointments.

BJP Leader Devendra Fadnais' Tweet

Extremely sad & shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsapp forward. Pls stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons. https://t.co/g4fQ5xfPYz pic.twitter.com/p1vdP2P0m8 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 11, 2020

A case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six persons though no arrest has been made so far, the official informed.

