Panaji, January 15: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident. In a tweet, the Vice President said doctors have informed him that Naik is "out of danger and his vital parameters are normal". Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Naik has been shifted to his normal diet today.

"Since yesterday, his condition has improved and all vitals are normal. The good thing is that he has shifted to his normal diet today. We are providing the best line of treatment to him at the GMC," Sawant said while briefing media about Naik's health.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up Naik and enquired about his health. Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence met an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11.

Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.