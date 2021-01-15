New Delhi, January 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-off India's massive coronavirus vaccination drive tomorrow. The Health Ministry said this would be the world's largest immunisation exercise.

3,006 vaccination sites have been set up nationally for the Saturday launch that will begin with the Prime Minister’s address. Delhi has received 274,500 doses of Covishield (Serum Institute of India) vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin (Bharat Biotech). Covishield Vaccine: First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Delhi Airport From Pune, View Pics.

According to reports, PM Modi will also be interacting with some beneficiaries who will receive the Covid-19 shot on Saturday, via videoconferencing. Vaccine Certificate: All COVID-19 Vaccine Beneficiaries in Mumbai to be Given Unique QR Code Vaccination Certificate on Mobile, Here's Where You Can Use It.

Here are a few things which you need to know:

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is expected to cover 3 lakh frontline healthcare workers across 3,006 sites in India.

PM Modi will also launch the government's CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app, a digital platform created for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery and distribution, the same day.

According to the leaflet shared by the government, Covid-19 vaccination is allowed only for 18 years and above.

Pregnant and lactating mothers shouldn't receive the vaccine.

The second dose should be of the same vaccine of which the first dose was administered.

24x7 hotline number 1075 - has been set up to address questions related to the vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

