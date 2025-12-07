Did Piyush Goyal Promote ‘QuantumAI’ Investment Scheme Promising INR 5,50,000 Lakh per Week on Investment of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video

Mumbai, December 07: A video circulating on social media, posted by a Facebook page named Beautiful Coral, falsely claims that Union Minister Piyush Goyal endorsed an investment platform called “QuantumAI,” urging citizens to invest INR 21,000 for alleged weekly returns of INR 5,50,000.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has confirmed that the video is digitally manipulated. Officials clarified that neither the minister nor the Government of India has promoted any such investment scheme. Did Nirmala Sitharaman Promote Investment Scheme Promising INR 1.5 Lakh in a Month on Investment of INR 21,000? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Fake Video.

PIB Fact Check: Viral Video Falsely Shows Piyush Goyal Promoting ‘QuantumAI’ Investment Scheme

A video embedded in an advertisement posted by a Facebook page named ‘Beautiful Coral’ shows Union Minister Piyush Goyal promoting an investment platform called ‘QuantumAI.’ In the video, the Union Minister can be seen asking citizens to invest ₹21,000 in this platform,… pic.twitter.com/rzdkiLhKCp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 6, 2025

"A video embedded in an advertisement posted by a Facebook page named ‘Beautiful Coral’ shows Union Minister Piyush Goyal promoting an investment platform called ‘QuantumAI.’ In the video, the Union Minister can be seen asking citizens to invest ₹21,000 in this platform, claiming it will yield a profit of ₹5,50,000 per week," the PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

"The video is digitally altered. The Union Minister @PiyushGoyal or the Government of India has NOT endorsed any such scheme! Beware! Fraudsters often lure people into investment scams to deceive & steal their money! Always cross-check such claims with official sources before believing or sharing them," the agency added. Is PM Narendra Modi Promoting a Scheme Offering INR 2 Lakh on an INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Video Is Digitally Altered.

PIB warned that fraudsters often doctor videos and social media posts to lure people into fraudulent schemes, typically promising unrealistic returns to steal money from unsuspecting investors.

Citizens have been advised to verify investment-related claims with official government sources and exercise caution before sharing or acting on such information. Financial experts also stress the importance of consulting trusted sources and reporting suspicious online content.

Claim : Union Minister Piyush Goyal endorsed an investment platform called “QuantumAI,” urging citizens to invest INR 21,000 for alleged weekly returns of INR 5,50,000. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

