Mumbai, December 27: Silver prices have climbed to a new all-time high, with the precious metal experiencing a significant surge of over 9 per cent in recent trading sessions to reach approximately USD 32.00 per ounce. This substantial increase is primarily attributed to a tightening global supply chain and intensifying industrial demand, positioning silver as one of the best-performing commodities in the current market landscape. People in India are looking online to know the prices of silver. Silver is priced at INR 251 per gram and INR 2,51,000 per kilogram. Scroll down to check the silver rate today (December 27) in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

The recent upward trajectory in silver's value reflects a growing imbalance between its availability and consumption. Analysts point to a combination of factors contributing to this dynamic, including sustained demand from manufacturing sectors and persistent challenges in mining output. This confluence of forces has led to a depletion of above-ground stockpiles, creating upward price pressure. Gold Rate Today, December 27, 2025: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rate Today, December 27, 2025

City Price per 1 kg Delhi INR 2,51,000 Mumbai INR 2,51,000 Chennai INR 2,74,000 Hyderabad INR 2,74,000 Bengaluru INR 2,51,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,51,000 Kolkata INR 2,51,000 Srinagar INR 2,57,100 Jodhpur INR 2,58,100 Jaipur INR 2,51,000 Bhopal INR 2,51,000 Lucknow INR 2,51,000 Noida INR 2,51,000 Ghaziabad INR 2,51,000 Gurugram INR 2,51,000

Industrial Demand as a Key Driver

A significant portion of silver's demand comes from industrial applications, which account for over half of its annual consumption. The metal's unique properties, including its exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity, make it indispensable in various high-growth sectors. Key areas driving this demand include:

Solar Energy: Silver is a critical component in photovoltaic cells for solar panels, an industry expanding rapidly due to global renewable energy initiatives.

Electric Vehicles (EVs): EVs utilise a substantial amount of silver in their electrical contacts, switches, and battery systems, benefiting from the automotive sector's electrification trend.

Electronics: From 5G technology to consumer electronics like smartphones and laptops, silver's role in circuit boards and conductive components remains crucial.

The expansion of these industries continues to place considerable strain on existing silver supplies. Gold, Silver Rate Today, December 26, 2025: Yellow and White Metal Prices Hit Fresh Highs Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions.

Supply Constraints and Future Outlook

On the supply side, the market faces several challenges. Global silver mining output has struggled to keep pace with rising demand. Factors contributing to this include declining ore grades, regulatory hurdles, and underinvestment in new mining projects. Many silver mines are also primary producers of other metals like copper, lead, and zinc, meaning silver output can be influenced by the economics of these co-products.

The Silver Institute recently highlighted a projected deficit in the silver market for the third consecutive year, indicating that demand is consistently outstripping supply. This structural deficit is a primary driver behind the current price rally and suggests potential for continued upward pressure if supply issues persist.

