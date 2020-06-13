Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In

Shahdol, June 13: Six persons were killed and five were injured on Saturday when a lime quarry they were digging caved in at Pasgari area near here, police said. Shahdol Police Control Room personnel said rescue operation at the collapsed quarry had ended and the quarry had been abandoned. Telangana Coal Mine Blast: Four Workers Killed, 3 Seriously Injured in Explosion at SCCL Mine in Peddapalli District.

A case has been registered against those quarrying in the area. Three of the injured were critical, said sources in Beohari police station under whose jurisdiction the accident occurred.

The seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospital while two others are being treated at a local hospital.

