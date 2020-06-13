Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In

News IANS| Jun 13, 2020 11:02 PM IST
A+
A-
Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shahdol, June 13: Six persons were killed and five were injured on Saturday when a lime quarry they were digging caved in at Pasgari area near here, police said. Shahdol Police Control Room personnel said rescue operation at the collapsed quarry had ended and the quarry had been abandoned. Telangana Coal Mine Blast: Four Workers Killed, 3 Seriously Injured in Explosion at SCCL Mine in Peddapalli District.

A case has been registered against those quarrying in the area. Three of the injured were critical, said sources in Beohari police station under whose jurisdiction the accident occurred.

The seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospital while two others are being treated at a local hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
labourers killed Lime Quarry Madhya Pradesh Shahdol
You might also like
Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
News

Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
News

Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra During Next 24 Hours, Predicts IMD
Madhya Pradesh: Audio Clip of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allegedly Saying 'Central Leadership Ordered Us to Dislodge Kamal Nath Govt' Goes Viral, Congress Slams BJP
Politics

Madhya Pradesh: Audio Clip of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allegedly Saying 'Central Leadership Ordered Us to Dislodge Kamal Nath Govt' Goes Viral, Congress Slams BJP
Shajapur Nursing Home in MP Sealed After 80-Year-Old Man Was Tied to Bed for Non-Payment of Bills; Hospital Registration Cancelled
News

Shajapur Nursing Home in MP Sealed After 80-Year-Old Man Was Tied to Bed for Non-Payment of Bills; Hospital Registration Cancelled
Madhya Pradesh Surpasses Punjab With Wheat Procurement of 127.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes
News

Madhya Pradesh Surpasses Punjab With Wheat Procurement of 127.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes
MP: Congress Leader Umang Singhar Booked for Violating Social Distancing Norms in Dhar District
Politics

MP: Congress Leader Umang Singhar Booked for Violating Social Distancing Norms in Dhar District
Unlock 1: Religious Places Not to Reopen in Bhopal From Tomorrow, Says District Collector Tarun Pithode
News

Unlock 1: Religious Places Not to Reopen in Bhopal From Tomorrow, Says District Collector Tarun Pithode
Madhya Pradesh: 80-Year-Old Man Tied to Bed With Rope at Shajapur Hospital Over Non-Payment of Bills, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Strict Action Against Culprits
News

Madhya Pradesh: 80-Year-Old Man Tied to Bed With Rope at Shajapur Hospital Over Non-Payment of Bills, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Strict Action Against Culprits
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement