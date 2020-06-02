Telangana Coal Mine Blast: Four Workers Killed, 3 Seriously Injured in Explosion at SCCL Mine in Peddapalli District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Peddapalli, June 2: In a shocking development coming from Telangana, at least four workers were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in Centenary Colony in Peddapalli district. Three people were also injured in the incident, news agency ANI reported. The coal mine belonged to state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Catch all the live news and Updates Related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the World.

A group of workers, employed by a private contractor were placing detonators to break big boulders at the mine when the explosion occurred resulting in the death of four workers on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

ANI Tweet:

Telangana: Four workers dead and three injured in an explosion at a coal mine in Centenary Colony in Peddapalli district. Police says,"The injured have been shifted to hospital. Case registered, further probe underway." — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

"The injured have been shifted to hospital. Case registered, further probe underway," a police official said. Meanwhile, a senior official of SCCL said Director General of Mines Safety will enquire into the occurrence while senior officials of the PSU have rushed to the spot.

(With PTI Inputs)