In a spine-chilling incident, a young girl miraculously escaped from a snake attack in Karnataka's Belagavi. The incident occurred at the residence of Suhas Saibannawar in Halga district and was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. The video showed the snake slithering towards the front door of the house. The cobra lay still, outside the door, for a few minutes. Unaware of the danger, the girl walks towards the door and waits there momentarily. She spots the snake and instinctively moves away. Palghar Snake Attack: Minor Girl Dies as Hospital Dismisses Snake Bite As Playtime Injury, Family Demand Strict Action Against Doctor.

Girl Narrowly Escapes Snake Attack:

a young girl narrowly escaped grasp of a venomous cobra that had slithered onto the steps of Suhas Saibannawar's home in Halga.incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the terrifying encounter.snake expert Rama Patil was called to the scene and successfully captured the reptile. pic.twitter.com/NPc5744J6G — All About Belgaum | Belagavi News (@allaboutbelgaum) May 30, 2023

