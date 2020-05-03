Social Distancing at Mahindra & Mahindra's Igatpuri Plant is Perfect Example of How Industries Should Resume Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Social distancing at Mahindra & Mahindra plant | (Photo Credits Youtube/Screengrab)

New Delhi, April 5: Mahindra Group, the billion-dollar global enterprise headquartered in India, has put forth arguably the most perfect example on how industrial work should resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A video released from a Mahindra plant shows strict social-distancing measures which were in place while resuming routine operations that were suspended following the coronavirus outbreak in India. BMC Mandates 100% Attendance for All its Employees in Offices, On-Field Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The video released from the Igatpuri plant of Mahindra & Mahindra, located in Maharashtra's Nashik district, drew appreciation on social media. The clip shows how the employees are brought to the plant with seating capacities of bus less than halved. The workers are also hand-sanitised after moving out of the bus and marking their attendance at the plant's entry point.

Mahindra Group, Igatpuri plant started production with perfect example of social distancing and perfect hygiene level... Also adopt all systems in workplace and at home.... Starts new beginning...#NashikFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/CKcJItuJaP — Nashik News™ (@NashikNews) May 3, 2020

Second video of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Igatpuri plant on precautions taken after re starting the plant. Worth watching. Nashik plant video already shared below. Kindly scroll for the same #nashikindustrygroup #nashik #lockdown #covid19 pic.twitter.com/MCL69Bu6ds — NashikIndustryGroup (@NashikIndustry) May 3, 2020

During the working hours, the employees continue to wear the facemasks. The canteen personnel are provided with PPE kits to ensure hygiene as well as their safety. The workers are also asked to not to gather in groups and maintain considerable distance from each other. The social-distancing measures are also ensured during their commutation back to home.

The third phase of lockdown, scheduled to begin tomorrow, will see greater relaxations as the government has allowed offices, establishments and companies to begin work in non-containment zones. The move is aimed at kickstarting the economic activity, which has been grounded since the imposition of lockdown on March 25. The video shared from Mahindra & Mahindra plant in Igatpuri may play as a guide for other industries and workplaces as well.