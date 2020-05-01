BMC Mandates 100% Attendance for All its Employees in Offices, On-Field Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Gives Relaxation to People Over 55 Years of Age

BMC workers. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 1: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday issued an order mandating 100 percent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field amid the coronavirus spread. However, the municipal body has given relaxation to people over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions.

Issuing the order, the BMC said, "All staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in office and not go on field. People in medical department, including doctors, nursing staff and paramedics over the age of 55 years with co-morbidities are advised to stay home for 2 weeks." BMC Official Madhukar Haryan Succumbs to Coronavirus, Was Posted as Inspector at Assessment Department.

It also added, "All staff who live outside BMC limits, like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhaynder or Palghar etc., are advised to contact the nearest Ward office of BMC and they can give their services to the nearest ward office from their residence, instead of their original current posting."

Earlier on Wednesday, BMC informed that one of their decidated officer Madhukar Haryan succumbed to coronavirus. The BMC said that Madhukar was posted as Inspector at Assessment Department and was tested COVID-19 positive.

Reports arrived that Mumbai Police personnel aged above 55-years and those having existing ailments have been asked to stay home after three policemen died due to the novel coronavirus in the city. The option for paid leave was made available on Monday. This decision was taken by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh after three cops lost their lives within 48 hours. All three policemen were 50 plus.