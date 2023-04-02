Srinagar, April 2: A blast occurred in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday, but nobody, including the elderly couple in it, were injured, police said. Srinagar Blast: Explosion in Car At Boulevard Road, Investigation Underway.

"A blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as Mrs and Mr Hafizullah Bhat, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time. Bihar Blast: Bomb Explosion at Sasaram Town in Rohtas District, Several Injured.

"Both are safe and sound. Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure. A police Team is on the spot," the official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).