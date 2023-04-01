A bomb blast was reported in Bihar's Sasaram city on Saturday. Several people were injured in the blast. All Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. "We’re investigating all the angles right now. The cause of the blast is unknown," says Dharmendra Kumar, Sasaram DM.

Bomb Explosion at Sasaram Town:

Bihar | There was a bomb blast in Sasaram. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. We’re investigating all the angles right now. The cause of the blast is unknown: Dharmendra Kumar, Sasaram DM — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)