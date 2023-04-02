A blast took place in a car at Boulevard road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Cops said that an elderly couple, residents of Kral Sangri Nishat, Srinagar, were in the vehicle. Both are safe. Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure. Police team is on the spot and further investigation into the incident is underway. Bihar Blast: Bomb Explosion at Sasaram Town in Rohtas District, Several Injured.

Srinagar Blast

