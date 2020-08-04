Mumbai, August 4: The Indian indices on Tuesday opened on a higher note with Sensex gaining 99.93 points or 0.54% at 37139.53 and Nifty was up 59.50 points or 0.55% at 10951.10. In the initial trading, about 708 shares have advanced, 184 shares declined, and 37 shares remain unchanged. At 10.10 am, the Sensex was trading 361.41 points or 0.98 per cent higher at 37,301.01, while Nifty 50 was trading 88.90 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 10,980.50.

Among the market gainers in the opening trade include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd whose share saw a gain of 57.90 points or 6.48 per cent at 952, while VST Industries opened on a new high of 263.55 or 8.14 at 3499.90. Other gainers in the opening bell include Hathway Cable, Ruchi Soya, Tata Communications, Aditya Birla and Network 18 Media. Sensex Tanks 667 Points to End at 36,939, Nifty Goes Below 10,900 Dragged by Weakness in Bank & Energy Stocks.

On the contrary, Laurus Labs Ltd opened in red with a decline of 47.65 points or 4.73 per cent and was trading at 956.85. Similarly, Natco Pharma opened in red with 24.85 points decline or 3.08 per cent and was trading at 781.95. Other firms trailing in the opening trade include IDBI Bank, Indusind Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Aarti Drugs and Tech Mahindra.

Earlier on Monday, the stock market closed in red with Sensex tanked 667 points or 1.77 per cent to end at 36,939 the Nifty was down 181 points or 1.64 per cent at 10,891. The Indian markets slumped amid weakness in banking and energy stocks.

