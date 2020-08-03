Mumbai, August 3: The Indian markets started the first day of the month on a weak note. The Sensex was trading at 37,265, down 341 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,975 at 10 am on Monday.

The slump was amid selling in financial counters. IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDFC Bank, down between 1.5 and 2 per cent, were the top laggards on the Sensex index, followed by weakness in HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 18 Lakh Mark With 52,972 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 38,135.

India recorded a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases & 771 deaths in India in the past 24 hours.India's COVID-19 tally increased to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases. The death toll has also mounted to 38,135, according to Health Ministry numbers.

Asian shares and the dollar made a cautious start to the new month on Monday as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan and a global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of reducing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent, though that was from a six-month top, according to a Reuters report.

