In a shocking incident coming to the fore from Mumbai, a student studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the terrace of his hostel building. The deceased student has been identified as Rohit Sinha (22), a Delhi native. According to the reports, Rohit was a fourth-year student of the Meta Science Programme at the IIT-B in Powai. According to the police, the student was taken to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, where doctors declared him dead. "The student is a resident of Delhi. The police have registered an ADR in this regard at Powai Police Station and are investigating the case," ANI reported, quoting Mumbai Police as saying. More details are awaited. ‘What’s Wrong With IIT Kharagpur, Why Students Dying by Suicide?’ Supreme Court Expedites Probe.

IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide in Mumbai

Mumbai | A student (22) of IIT Bombay died by suicide by jumping from the hostel building. The incident is said to have happened around 2.30 AM. Immediately after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The student is a resident of Delhi.… — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

