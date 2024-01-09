Shivamogga, January 9: A Bengaluru-based businesswoman was arrested on Monday, January 8, for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa's Candolim and taking his body back to Karnataka in a bag. The woman, identified as Suchana Seth, the founder and CEO of an AI startup called Mindful AI, had checked out of the apartment on Monday morning, leaving behind bloodstains that were noticed by the housekeeping staff.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the staff alerted the Goa police, who traced Seth’s location to Chitradurga district in Karnataka with the help of an alert from the Karnataka police. A team of Calangute police left for Karnataka on Monday night to get Seth’s custody and bring her back to Goa on a transit warrant. Bengaluru Shocker: Elderly Parents Murdered for Deciding To Give Property to Daughters, Son Arrested.

How Did the Police Find the Body?

According to Paresh Naik, the inspector of Calangute police station, Seth had given a false address in Bengaluru when she booked room 404 at Hotel Sol Banyan Grande on Saturday. He said that Seth had insisted on hiring a taxi to return to Bengaluru despite the hotel staff's suggestion that flying would be faster. The hotel arranged a local taxi for her.

North Goa SP Nidhi Valsan said that the police reached the hotel around 11 am after receiving information about the bloodstains. She said that the CCTV footage showed Seth leaving the apartment without her son. Naik said that he contacted the taxi driver and asked him to put Seth on the phone. He questioned her about her son’s whereabouts, and she lied that she had left him with a friend in Fatorda. She gave a fake address to the friend’s house. Bengaluru Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man, His Wife Brutally Murdered With Iron Rod by Daughter-in-Law and Grandchildren in Kurubarahatti.

Naik called the taxi driver again and spoke to him in Konkani, asking him to discreetly go to a nearby police station. By then, the taxi had reached Chitradurga district. The taxi driver followed Naik’s instructions and drove to the Aimangala police station without arousing Seth’s suspicion.

There, a police officer checked the car and found the son’s body in a bag. The police are yet to establish the motive behind the murder, but Naik’s hunch about the body proved to be correct.

