Kamareddy, February 23: In a tragic turn of events, 56-year-old Kudikyala Balachandram suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after performing the Kanyadanam ritual at his daughter’s wedding on Friday, February 21, 2025. The wedding took place at Indraprastha Gardens in Jangampally village, Kamareddy district. Balachandram collapsed shortly after completing the ceremony and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to an India Today report, Balachandram, a resident of Rameshwarapally village in Bhiknoor Mandal, had arranged the wedding of his elder daughter, Kanaka Mahalaxmi, with Raghavendra from Bengaluru. The ceremony was conducted in a private function hall, and everything went as planned until tragedy struck. Moments after completing Kanyadanam, Balachandram suddenly collapsed, leaving guests in shock. Sudden Death in Jagtial: 23-Year-Old Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Telangana (Watch Video).

His family members and relatives rushed him to a private hospital in Kamareddy, but doctors declared him dead. The cause of death was determined to be a heart attack, as confirmed by medical professionals. Witnesses at the venue reported that Balachandram appeared emotional yet happy throughout the ceremony, with no visible signs of discomfort. His sudden collapse sent waves of panic among attendees, and the celebrations quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene. Sudden Death in UP Prison: 76-Year-Old Inmante, Serving Life-Term in District Jail for Killing Army Jawan, Dies After Complaining of Chest Pain.

Despite the devastating loss, the family decided to continue with the remaining wedding proceedings, ensuring the ceremony was completed. Balachandram, who had settled in Kamareddy, is survived by his wife, Rajamani, and two daughters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).