A 23-year-old man, Sanjeev from Kammarikunta, tragically died of a suspected heart attack while dancing at a wedding procession in Mothukuraopet, Medipalli mandal, on Wednesday night. The incident occurred during his uncle’s son’s wedding celebrations in Jagtial. Sanjeev collapsed mid-dance and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The sudden demise shocked the family and villagers, raising concerns about rising cardiac issues in young individuals. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Devotee Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Suddenly Collapsing at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Jagtial

