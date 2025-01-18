Sultanpur, January 18: An elderly inmate lodged in the district jail here in a murder case died after complaining of chest pain and breathing issues on Saturday, officials said. The inmate, Satyanarayan Singh (76), was serving life imprisonment for killing an Army jawan.

According to the district jail administration, Singh complained of chest pain and breathing problems in the morning and was sent to the Government Medical College. He died during treatment. Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Narad Muni Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Sudden Death in Kasganj: Shopkeeper Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Laughing With Customers in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He said the cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes. According to police, Singh murdered Army jawan Ajay Pratap Singh, a resident of Kotwali Nagar, in 2009. He was found guilty by court and sentenced to life imprisonment on September 30, 2021.