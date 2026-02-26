Patna (Bihar) [India], February 26 (ANI): A minor dispute took a violent turn on Wednesday, resulting in a fatal shooting at the busy Musallahpur Hat under the Sultanganj Police Station jurisdiction. The incident has left one person dead and another battling for his life.

"Information was received regarding an incident of firing following a minor dispute between two parties at Musallahpur Hat, under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station. The altercation escalated into gunfire, resulting in two individuals being shot. Tragically, one person has succumbed to their injuries, while the other was wounded," according to Patna Police.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat With Positive Bias; IT Index Gains 1%.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the crime scene immediately, and the injured individual was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Given the gravity of the matter, the City Superintendent of Police (East), Patna, personally inspected the site.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Implements Poultry and Egg Import Ban on 40 Countries Including India Due to Health and Safety Concerns.

Four empty cartridges (shell casings) were recovered from the spot. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is currently on-site conducting a detailed investigation.

The police have identified the accused involved in the incident. Further investigation into all aspects of the case is underway, and necessary legal actions are being taken. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)