The Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Siwan has ordered the immediate suspension of a Sub-Inspector (Daroga) and a female constable following the circulation of a viral video showing the two in a compromising position. The incident, which surfaced on social media earlier this week, has prompted a formal departmental investigation into professional misconduct and a potential blackmailing conspiracy.

The video, which appears to have been recorded clandestinely through a ventilator, features Sub-Inspector Sujit Kumar and a lady constable previously attached to the "Dial 112" emergency response team. Reports indicate that the footage was captured while both were stationed at the Raghunathpur police station. Bihar: Teachers Caught on Camera Having Students Clean Scooters During Class in Bhagalpur, Video Goes Viral.

Though the video gained widespread traction earlier this week, authorities believe the recording is not recent. Currently, Sub-Inspector Kumar is posted at the Pachrukhi police station, while the female constable has been serving at the police lines. The visual evidence shows the two in a private room, with police uniforms visible in the background, suggesting the incident may have occurred during or adjacent to duty hours.

News Report About Siwan Police Viral Video Controversy

धत् तेरी की... रघुनाथ पुर थाने के अंदर जो बिहार में पड़ता है एक दरोगा 112 ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक महिला पुलिस के साथ एकांत कमरे में मशीन गन चलाना सिखा रहा था। इसी दौरान किसी ने दरोगा और महिला पुलिसकर्मी की वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर वायरल कर दिया। वीडियो पुलिस कप्तान "पुरन झां" के पास पहुंची… pic.twitter.com/RBENyeDtfY — Annuश्री (@annushreex) April 22, 2026

Allegations of Blackmail

Preliminary findings suggest that the police officers were victims of an extortion attempt before the video was made public. Sources close to the investigation state that unidentified individuals attempted to blackmail the duo, demanding favors or payment in exchange for deleting the footage.

It is understood that senior officials were made aware of the situation some time ago, which initially led to the transfer of both individuals to different postings. However, the subsequent leak of the video on social media platforms forced the administration to take more stringent disciplinary action. Siwan Shocker: Govt School Teacher Stripped, Paraded Naked for Allegedly Molesting Girl Student in Bihar, Video Goes Viral.

Official Action and Investigation

Siwan Superintendent of Police, Puran Kumar Jha, confirmed the suspensions, citing a breach of departmental discipline and conduct. A high-level probe has been initiated to verify the authenticity of the video and to investigate the circumstances under which it was filmed.

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).