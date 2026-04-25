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News INDIA Siwan Viral Video Download Link Scam: Phishing Links Surface After Bihar Sub-Inspector and Lady Constable Caught in Compromising Position Siwan police have suspended a Sub-Inspector and a lady constable after a video of them in a compromising position went viral on social media. Meanwhile, cybercrime teams are now conducting raids to track the video's source and have warned the public against clicking 'download links' of the Siwan viral video, which are being used as phishing bait to steal data and install malware.

Authorities in Bihar have issued a public warning regarding a surge in malicious phishing links following the circulation of a controversial video involving a Sub-Inspector (Daroga) and a lady constable of the Siwan police. Cybercriminals are reportedly capitalising on the viral nature of the incident by disseminating "download links" that lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal data and install malware on users' devices. Scroll below to know why you should not fall prey to the "Siwan Viral Video Download Link Scam".

Viral Incident Involving Bihar Police Personnel and Departmental Action

The controversy began earlier this week when a video allegedly showing a Sub-Inspector Sujit Kumar and a lady constable in a compromising position surfaced on social media platforms. The footage, reportedly filmed within the jurisdiction of the Raghunathpur police station, quickly gained traction across various regional groups. Bihar Police Viral Video: Sub-Inspector and Lady Constable Caught in Compromising Position; Both Suspended.

News Report About Siwan Police Viral Video Controversy

धत् तेरी की... रघुनाथ पुर थाने के अंदर जो बिहार में पड़ता है एक दरोगा 112 ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक महिला पुलिस के साथ एकांत कमरे में मशीन गन चलाना सिखा रहा था। इसी दौरान किसी ने दरोगा और महिला पुलिसकर्मी की वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर वायरल कर दिया। वीडियो पुलिस कप्तान "पुरन झां" के पास पहुंची… pic.twitter.com/RBENyeDtfY — Annuश्री (@annushreex) April 22, 2026

In response to the breach of conduct, Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha initiated immediate disciplinary proceedings. Both personnel involved have been placed under suspension pending a full departmental inquiry.

Rise of Phishing Scams in Wake of Bihar Police Viral Video

While the police department focuses on the internal investigation, local cyber cells have identified a secondary threat targeting the public. Scammers are creating fake landing pages and sharing links via WhatsApp and Telegram, claiming to provide "uncut" or "full" versions of the viral video involving the sub-Inspector (Daroga) and a female constable. Cybersecurity experts warn that clicking these links often redirects users to phishing sites that mimic social media login screens to harvest credentials. In other cases, the "download" button triggers the installation of spyware capable of accessing financial information, contact lists, and private messages.

Guidelines for Digital Safety Amid Siwan Viral Video Download Link Scam

Law enforcement agencies have released the following recommendations for residents:

Avoid Suspicious Links: Do not click on "viral video" links from unknown senders.

Do not click on "viral video" links from unknown senders. Verify Sources: Rely on official news outlets for information rather than social media rumours.

Rely on official news outlets for information rather than social media rumours. Report Scams: Any suspicious links should be reported to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the local cyber cell.

Any suspicious links should be reported to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or the local cyber cell. Refrain from Sharing: Circulating the video further complicates legal proceedings and increases the risk of spreading malware.

Police Crackdown on Misinformation

The Siwan Cyber Crime Team has launched a series of raids across Raghunathpur and surrounding areas to track the original source of the viral video and the creators of the fraudulent links. Authorities have emphasised that sharing or downloading such explicit content is a punishable offense under the IT Act. Officials have warned against clicking on unsolicited links or forwarding sensitive media. Bihar: Teachers Caught on Camera Having Students Clean Scooters During Class in Bhagalpur, Video Goes Viral.

Police officials also said that the phishing links are bait used by criminals to compromise the digital security of users. The police department is also actively monitoring social media to identify those distributing both the video and the associated scams related to the Siwan viral video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).