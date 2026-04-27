Bhagalpur Shocker: Newlywed Found Hanging 15 Days After Wedding in Bihar; Family Alleges Dowry Murder

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Police have launched a murder investigation after a 23-year-old woman was found dead in her marital home in Dhanora village on Sunday morning, just 15 days after her wedding. The deceased, identified as Anamika Kumari, was found hanging by a scarf, prompting allegations from her family that she was killed over dowry demands, as reported by Dainik Jagran. The incident came to light early Sunday morning in the Rasalpur police station jurisdiction. Local residents alerted authorities after the body was discovered suspended from a ceiling hook inside the residence.

A team from the Rasalpur police station arrived promptly at the scene to secure the area and oversee the recovery of the body. Given the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a newlywed, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also dispatched to collect evidence from the room. Bihar Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Among 4 Arrested in Kidnapping-Extortion Case, INR 1.5 Lakh Ransom Recovered in Nawada.

Allegations of Dowry Harassment

Anamika, originally from Mainachak village in the Godda district of Jharkhand, had married Narad Muni Kumar on April 8. Her family members, who rushed to the village upon hearing the news, have rejected the possibility of suicide.

The victim’s mother has filed a formal complaint naming eight members of the in-laws' family, including Anamika’s husband. The family alleges that Anamika had been subjected to continuous harassment and physical torture regarding dowry since the wedding day. They claim the scene was staged to look like a suicide to cover up a targeted killing. Bihar Shocker: Ward Councillor Raja Babu Thakur Killed in Knife Attack, 3 Critically Injured After Violent Clash in Saran.

Police Custody and Investigation

Authorities have confirmed the arrest of the victim’s husband, Narad Muni Kumar, who reportedly operates a local internet cafe. While the husband is in custody, other named members of the household have reportedly fled the village to avoid questioning.

Rasalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar stated that the case is being treated as highly suspicious. "The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and we are awaiting the report to determine the exact cause of death," Kumar said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).