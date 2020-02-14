Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Ban on Online Sale of Unregulated Medical Devices

File image of Supreme Court (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 14: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to issue guidelines to the central government for a banning online sale of unregulated medical devices. A bench head by Justice NV Ramana said the government had already enacted medical device rules so no further direction may be given.

The Public Interest Litigation filed by Dr Rohit Jain sought government action on the online sale of medical devices - specifically glucometers and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices.

"Unregulated medical devices, the suit contends, are widely available online and action is needed to prevent them from falling into the hands of individuals who lack the requisite licensure, authorisation, or qualification to operate them on behalf of patients," the plea said. It further stated that these medical devices are vulnerable to the lives of the common people as there is no regulation enforced on part of the operation of these medical devices.

"It is the need of the hour to formulate a comprehensive guideline to regulate the medical devices being used for generating a clinical report to ascertain its authenticity for proper and accurate treatment," it added.

It claimed the government has become "completely insensitive" to the enormity of the problem being faced by the common people, who are not getting proper medical treatment.