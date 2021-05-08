New Delhi, May 8: The Supreme Court on Saturday set up a 12-member National Task Force to streamline the allocation of Oxygen across India on a scientific, rational and equitable basis. The National Task Force consists of medical experts and doctors from across the country. A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, in its order, constituted the task force. Oxygen Crisis in Delhi: Supreme Court Tells Centre To Supply 700 Metric Tonnes Of Oxygen To National Capital Everyday Till Further Orders.

Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, the former Vice-Chancellor of the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, will lead the NTF. Other Members of the task force include - Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairperson and Managing Director of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital and Heart Institute, Dr Zarir F Udwadia, Consultant Chest Physician in Hinduja Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital and Parsee General Hospital in Mumbai, Dr JV Peter, Director, Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu's Vellore and Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be the ex officio member of the task force. Oxygen Crisis: Supreme Court Forms Task Force To Look Into Medical Oxygen Distribution for States, Union Territories.

The Convenor of the National Task Force will be the Cabinet Secretary to the Union Government. The main aim of the task force is to address issues related to streamlining Oxygen allocation to different States. It will also review and suggestions to ensure the availability of essential drugs and medicines. The NTF will provide inputs based on the scientific knowledge of its members.

The top court on Friday ordered the setting up of the task force. The top court also pulled the centre for not consider factors like ambulances, lower-level COVID-19 care facilities and patients in home quarantine for distribution of Oxygen to states. Notably, the country is facing a shortage of Oxygen as the second COVID-19 wave batters the country.

