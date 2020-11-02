New Delhi, November 2: Supreme Court stayed Election Commission's revocation of Congress leader Kamal Nath's star campaigner status on Monday. The 73-year-old leader's star campaigner status was being revoked for "repeated violation of model code of conduct" and for "complete disregard" of warnings to him.

Nath approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to remove him as a "star campaigner" ahead of the by-elections in the state this week. 'Item' Remark Row: Election Commission Issues Notice to Kamal Nath, Seeks Reply Within 48 Hours.

The former chief minister had earlier been warned by the Election Commission after he used the word "item" for a woman BJP candidate, a former Congress leader among the 22 MLAs whose exit led to the collapse of his government in March.

