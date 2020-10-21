Bhopal, October 21: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued notice to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath over his "Item" remark against MP minister Imarti Devi. The EC has sought response from Kamal Nath in 48 hours. The senior Congress leader, referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Dabra as "Item".

The statement was made while addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters. The senior Congress leader made the sexist days after Devi accused him of bribing the MLAs when he was the Chief Minister. Notably, Devi joined the BJP after Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned Nath for his remark. Gandhi said that he personally did not appreciate the language Kamal Nath used. "Kamal Nath ji is from my party, but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," said Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark, while addressing a press briefing in Wayanad.

By-elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in 28 seats on November 3. The bypolls in the state were necessitated after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

