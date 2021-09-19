Surat, September 19: An 18-year-old girl in Surat has been booked for allegedly poisoning her family members to elope and marry her boyfriend. The accused girl was identified as Khushbu who studied till class 10. Her husband Sachin, who is said to be unemployed, and his father Ashok were also named in the FIR. The police on Saturday arrested Ashok, a property broker. Khushbu and Sachin are absconding. Gujarat: 32-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Allegedly Kills Son, Later Jumps To Death in Surat; Investigation Launched.

According to a report by Times of India, Khusbhu and Sachin's family used to live in a same society in Dindoli area of Surat. During that time, the duo developed friendship which eventually turned into a romantic affair. However, Khushbu's parents were against her relationship as she was a minor. Two years ago, she had eloped with Sachin. But she was brought back and her family had shifted to another area. Surat Shocker: Boy Kills Father After Being Reprimanded for Playing Games on Mobile Phone.

Khushbu continued her relationship with Sachin and was waiting to turn into a major to marry him, according to the police. "Two days after Khushbu’s 18th birthday, she planned to elope with her lover and the duo plotted to make her parents unconscious and escape from home on September 12. She bought some tablets from a medical store and mixed it with dough to feed her family aloo paratha," the cops were quoted as saying.

When her parents and brother became unconscious after consuming the food, Ashok allegedly came to pick Khushbu. She then eloped with Sachin. Her father Vanzara woke up late and uneasy the next morning. He found her daughter missing and woke up his wife and son. Meanwhile, the police called Vanzara to inform him that his daughter had come to the station with her husband.

Khushbu and Sachin reached the police station after getting their marriage registered. Both were let go as they were adult. After this, Vanzara, his wife and brother had to be hospitalised as their condition deteriorated. After recovery, Vanzara lodged a complaint. Khushbu, Sachin and Ashok have been booked for causing hurt by means of poison and conspiracy.

