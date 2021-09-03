Surat, September 3: A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his 40-year-old father after being reprimanded for playing too much on mobile phone. The shocking incident took place at Kawas village in Surat district of Gujarat on Tuesday. The accused boy also attempted to fool his family and the cops by saying that his father died after falling in the bathroom. He was detained by the police yesterday. Mobile Phone Explodes While Charging in Gujarat, 17-Year-Old Girl Killed.

The man was found unconscious in the bathroom. His family took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. "The son told a family member that he found his father in the bathroom. Initially family members believed the man could have died due to injury that he sustained after falling on the floor," a police officer told Times of India. The post mortem, however, revealed that the man had died of strangulation. Gujarat Shocker: Police Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman For Not Wearing Mask in Surat; Booked.

The police got suspicious and started questioning the family. During the questioning, the boy reportedly confessed to strangulating his father. He told the cops that his father would often scold him for wasting time playing on the mobile phone. On Tuesday, in a fit of rage, he killed his father.

"The accused was neglecting his studies and spent most of his time over mobile phone. He confessed that his addiction often led to massive father-son arguments and on Tuesday, it turned ugly and the boy killed his father out of blind rage," the police said.

In a separate incident in Surat, a 16-year-old girl, identified as Khushbu Upadhyay, allegedly died by suicide as she was upset after her parents refused to hand over her mobile phone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).