Surat, August 19: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the terrace on the sixth floor of a building in Gujarat's capital city Surat. The woman was pregnant. The incident took place on Wednesday in Surat's Kadodara area. The police also recovered the body of her two-and-a-half-year-old son from the room. Kerala Shocker: Pregnant Woman Kills Her 6-Year-Old Son as 'Sacrifice to Allah' in Palakkad; Arrested.

The woman lived in the room with her husband Mahesh and two sons. The deceased have been identified as Binita Pande and her younger son Krishna. Meanwhile, the couple's three-year-old son is safe, and at the time of the incident, he was playing inside the house. According to a report published in The Times of India, Krishna had died due to suffocation. It is suspected that he was killed by Brinda before she ended her life.

The post mortem report of Krishna also confirmed that the boy had died of suffocation. "Who killed the child is yet not clear, and police will question the family once they are free from last right," reported the media house quoting K J Dhaduk, police inspector, Kadodara GIDC police station as saying. At the time of the incident, Mahesh, who is an industrial labourer, was not present at the house. Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Kid Thrashed to Death by Mother and Her Lover for Crying Continuously.

As per the report, before jumping from the terrace at around 4:15 am, Brinda had called her relatives and informed them that she had killed her son. The parents of the deceased live in Mumbai. After receiving the information about the incident, they immediately reached Surat. Till now, it is not clear as to why Brinda had taken the extreme step. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).