Police detained a 23-year-old tuition teacher after she went missing along with her 13-year-old student. The incident was reported by the student's family, leading to a police search. The teacher and the student were found four days later. During questioning, the teacher claimed she is five months pregnant and stated that the student is connected to her pregnancy. She said this was the reason she took him with her. During the inquiry, the student acknowledged a close relationship with the teacher. A medical examination confirmed that the student is physically mature. Authorities are investigating the matter further, and appropriate legal action is being taken in accordance with child protection laws. Surat Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo Dragged by Hair, Kicked on Stomach Over Theft Allegation in Sardar Market; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

23-Year-Old Teacher Claims Pregnancy by 13-Year-Old Student After Eloping

गुजरात : सूरत में 23 साल की ट्यूशन टीचर 13 साल के छात्र को भगा ले गई। 4 दिन बाद पुलिस ने टीचर को अरेस्ट किया। पूछताछ में टीचर ने कहा– मैं 5 महीने की प्रेगनेंट हूं। ये बच्चा इसी छात्र का है। इसलिए ही छात्र को लेकर भागी थी। पुलिस पूछताछ में छात्र ने भी टीचर से कई बार फिजिकल रिलेशन… pic.twitter.com/R3zz4hzLq5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)