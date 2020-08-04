Patna, August 4: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and urged him to order CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The LJP leader also requested the Bihar CM to speak with PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on 'misconduct' with Bihar Police officer in Mumbai to probe the case.

Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh's father KK Singh had spoken with Nitish Kumar and requested him to order CBI investigation into the actor's death case. Earlier on Monday, the Bihar CM commented on IPS officer Vinay Tiwari's being forcibly quarantined by BMC officials in Mumbai and said, "Whatever happened to him is not right." He also added that Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will speak to the Mumbai police chief. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts to News of Patna IPS Officer Binay Tiwari Probing Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Being 'Forcibly Quarantined by BMC', Says 'Whatever Happened is Not Right'.

Reacting on the incident, Bihar DGP G Pandey said, "They've forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra govt is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after the death of Sushant S Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong."

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had stated that Panta SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined "as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport". Adding more, BMC had said that the officer was also been "guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period."

On the issue of co-operating with the Bihar Police, Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh said on Monday, "There is no question of non-cooperation. We are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction, then they should prove it."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).