Bihar, August 4: IPS officer Binay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was forced to quarantine himself. Commenting on this, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them."

Earlier in the day, BMC informed that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. Patna IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari Forcibly Quarantined by Municipal Authorities in Mumbai, Says Bihar DGP.

Bihar DGP Will Speak With Authorities There, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar:

#WATCH Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Binay Tiwari) is not right. It is not political. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty:CM Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari quarantined in #Mumbai#SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/o65IpI8EyF — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The information came to the light after Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted saying, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials." "He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite the request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he said.

