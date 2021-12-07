Chennai, December 7: The family of a deceased student protested outside Ramanathapuram government hospital on Monday alleging custodial torture by the police that led to his death under mysterious circumstances. Relatives and family members of the 21-year-old student refused to accept the deceased student’s body after it was sent for postmortem in the government-run hospital.

The deceased student has been identified as L Manikandan, who was a resident of Neerkolyendal village. Chandigarh: 45-Year-Old Under Trial Escapes Police Custody From Mohali Court

Manikandan was taken to Keezhathooval police station for interrogation after he did not stop his bike at a check post on Saturday. His mother claimed that the police called her and sent her son, who looked weak and tired, with her on Saturday evening. Since he was brought back from the police station, he complained of being unwell, at around 2 am on Sunday, he was found with froth in his mouth. The boy was rushed to Mudukulathur government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Family members and relatives of Manikandan have allegedly blamed the police for his death due to custodial torture. Pune: City Police Arrests Indian Navy Sailor in Health Department Recruitment Exam Paper Leak Case

According to a report published in The Times Of India, Police have completely denied all the allegations put on them by the family. The postmortem report showed that there were no signs of external injuries, and all the organs were intact to the body. The post-mortem also revealed that blood and other liquid substances were found in the stomach of the deceased. According to doctors, this happens when someone consumes excess alcohol or due to poisoning. The forensic team is examining the blood sample to reveal the actual reason for death.

