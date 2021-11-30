Chandigarh, November 30: A 45-year-old undertrial in a fraud case escaped from the police custody when he was taken to the court premises for a hearing at Mohali court on Monday. The accused, identified as Ashish Goyal was lodged in Burari jail. He was brought on a production warrant for a court hearing by the Chandigarh Police.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, at the time of the hearing, the advocate of the accused was not present so the accused was told to be present after lunch. Following this, the accused borrowed a phone from the cop accompanying him on the pretext of contacting his lawyer and went towards the main gate. As per eyewitnesses, he fled in a black car waiting for him outside the main gate in a no-parking zone. Gosainganj: Undertrial Ends Life in UP Jail, Blames Police in a Note.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to catch the accused. A case has been filed under Sections 224 (resistance to lawful apprehension) and 225 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).