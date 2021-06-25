Chennai, June 25: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown across the State till July 5 with certain relaxations in regions that have reported a dip in coronavirus cases. With the latest order in place, private companies in all four districts including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur can operate with 100% employees. Reports inform that the state government led by the newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin continues to classify the districts into three categories based on the caseload in recent days. Kattur Village in Tiruvarur District Becomes First Village in Tamil Nadu to Achieve 100% COVID-19 Vaccination.

Here’s What Will Open and Shut in Tamil Nadu:

Private companies in all four districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur can operate with 100% employees. Shopping complex and malls in Tamil Nadu to reopen with 50% capacity Churches, temples, and mosques in the state can be opened but no festivals to be allowed, the Tamil Nadu Government said. While places of worship will be allowed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts, archanas, festivals and consecration ceremonies will not be permitted. All textile shops, jewellery stores shall function without air-conditioning and allow only 50% of the customers at a time between 9 am and 7 pm. Only takeaway services will be allowed in the restaurants. Sports training academies and outdoor events will be allowed between 6 am and 9 pm without spectators Beaches will be open in the mornings to enable walkers, joggers, and the like. Weddings can be held at 50 percent occupancy. Cinema Halls and play centres will not be allowed.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, with a city-based nurse getting infected with it, a top government official said. The state health department had sent 1,159 samples in May to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), the reports of 772 samples were made available on Wednesday of which one sample from Chennai was found to be infected with the Delta Plus variant.

