Chennai, June 24: Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said that Kattur in Tiruvarur district has become the first village in the state to administer at least one vaccine dose to all eligible residents. The village, which has a population of 3,332 people, had 2,334 people in the eligible list for vaccination, after excluding pregnant women and those under the age of 18.

Talking to reporters at the state secretariat, Subramanian said that this was the first village in the state where all the eligible population have taken at least a single dose of vaccine. "This is the village of Anjugam, the mother of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late M. Karunanidhi, and this is where a museum is being built in the memory of the late Chief Minister". COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: More Than 7.59 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered to Age Group 18-44, So Far.

The Minister said that as per the intense vaccination strategy, Tamil Nadu will ensure 100 per cent vaccination in a select group of people such as tribals, employees of tea estates, and residents in tourist destinations to prepare the state before an anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).