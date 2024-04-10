Cuddalore, April 10: A fortune teller, known as a ‘kili josiyar’, was arrested in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for keeping a parrot in captivity. J Ramesh, the district forest ranger, stated that parrots are classified as a scheduled II species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their captivity illegal.

TOI reported that the fortune teller, Selvaraj, gained sudden fame after PMK candidate and film director Thankar Bachan, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Cuddalore parliamentary constituency, asked him to predict his electoral fortune. Selvaraj declared that Bachan would win the polls, with the prediction made by a parrot selecting a card bearing the image of Lord Azhagumuthu Iyyanar. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Smothers Her Two Children To Death in Karnataka, Arrested.

Bachan had sought the blessings of Lord Iyyanar, the presiding deity of a nearby temple, shortly before meeting the astrologer. Forest officials have stated that Selvaraj will be released with a warning and a penalty that could reach up to Rs 10,000. Karnataka: Man Posts Objectionable Photo of Bharat Mata on Social Media, Arrested After Picture Goes Viral.

The arrest has sparked widespread reactions, with PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss criticizing the DMK government for arresting the fortune teller following his prediction of a PMK victory. Ramadoss accused the DMK government of acting out of fear of defeat and condemned the arrest as an act of fascism. He further criticised the DMK, a self-proclaimed rational party, for its inability to accept the astrologer’s prediction, calling the action a display of stupidity and superstition.

