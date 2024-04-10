Bengaluru, April 10: A man, who edited and posted Bharat Mata's objectionable photo, was arrested on Wednesday from here. The Shivajinagar police have tracked the accused and arrested him following a complaint in this regard. The accused, Wilfred, was arrested after Ganesh reported a viral post on social media to the Shivajinagar police. Goa: Girl Shares Objectionable Photos, Videos With 'Friend', Gets Blackmailed Into Having Sex; Accused Arrested.

The police are investigating the motive behind the suspect's post on social media. The police are also investigating whether more people are involved in the crime. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).