Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Trichy, July 6: The burnt dead body of a 14-year-old girl has been found in Ettari village of Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the teenager disappeared after she went out to throw garbage. Later, her burnt body was found.

Police have launched an investigation. Further details about the incident were awaited.

