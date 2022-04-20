Pimpri-Chinchwad, April 20: A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead hours after he went missing on Sunday night. As per the police, the boy was found with a head injury caused by a hard object.

The accused, identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, was among those detained for questioning on Monday. “The accused is from Assam and we are interrogating him to ascertain the motive of the crime, however, the reports about attempted sexual assault are untrue. So far, the motive appears to be money but it cannot be confirmed,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Sanjay Shinde, ACP, Pimpri-Chinchwad, as saying. Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Boy Found Dead in Pimpri Chinchwad; Cops Suspect Murder.

As per the reports, the arrest was made through a joint operation by the crime branch and Chikhali police station officials. The accused has been booked under Sections 363 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

