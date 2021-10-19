Cuddalore, October 19: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his father for refusing to give him money to buy liquor. The murder took place in Aanaikuppam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. The deceased was identified as P Subramanian (76), a retired deputy collector. Police arrested Subramanian's son S Karthik, an unemployed engineering graduate. They also recovered hundreds of empty liquor bottles from Karthik's room. Tamil Nadu: Minor Boy Consumes Liquor Mistaking It for Fruit Juice, Dies; Grandfather Suffers Cardiac Arrest.

Karthik, who used to work for a mobile company in Chennai, started drinking alcohol after losing his job one and a half years ago, according to a report by Times of India. He came back to his father's house in Aanaikuppam. He would often fight with his father over money to buy alcohol. One such fight took place on Monday when Karthik got hold of an iron rod and allegedly hit his father several times when he refused to give him money. Tamil Nadu: Road Accidents on Rise After Opening of TASMAC Liquor Shops.

Subramanian died on the spot. The matter when came to light when Karthik contacted a firm for a freezer box to keep the body of his father. When workers of the frim reached his house with a freezer box, they noticed several bleeding injuries on the body and eventually informed police. A team of cops reached the house and arrested Karthik after initial investigation.

When the police entered Karthik's room, they found hundreds of empty liquor bottles and cigarette packets and leftover food items. Subramanian's body was Cuddalore Government General Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, Karthik has been remanded in judicial custody.

