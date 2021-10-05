Vellore, October 5: A four-year-old boy reportedly died after consuming brandy, mistaking the liquor for fruit juice. The tragic incident took place in Thiruppakuttai village in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu on October 1. The deceased, S Ruthresh, had consumed the liquor from bottle kept by his grandfather P Chinnasamy at home. Chinnasamy suffered cardiac arrest after he was scolded by the boy's mother. Tamil Nadu: Road Accidents on Rise After Opening of TASMAC Liquor Shops.

Ruthresh was with his grandfather at home after his parents C Sendurapandi and S Vijaya had gone to see political leaders' poll campaigning. A daily wage labourer by profession, Chinnasamy consumed liquor at home and went to watch television, according to a report by Times of India. He left half of the bottle aside in a room. Ruthresh mistook the liquor bottle for fruit juice and consumed it. Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Man Killed for Refusing To Give Liquor in Kalyan, Two Arrested.

After consuming liquor, the boy started choking severely. Chinnasamy heard him gasp for breath and rushed to help. It was then he realised that his grandson had consumed alcohol. He somehow found Ruthresh's mother Vijaya and informed her about the incident. She lashed out at Chinnasamy for being negligent after which he suffered a cardiac arrest and fell unconscious, the report said.

Some villagers informed the boy's father who came back home and took his son and father to a private hospital in Katpadi. Chinnasamy was declared dead on arrival, while Ruthresh was referred to Christian Medical College. He also died while undergoing treatment. His uncle C Shankar lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC.

