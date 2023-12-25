Hyderabad, December 25: In another horrific incident, a five-month-old boy died of the injuries he sustained in an attack by stray dogs. The infant, who was sleeping in his hut in Vinoba Nagar neighbourhood in Shaikpet area of Hyderabad, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs on December 8. The son of daily wage labourers had sustained critical injuries and was admitted to government-run Osmania General Hospital. Dog Attack in Hyderabad Video: 5-Year-Old Injured as Street Dog Attacks Him Outside Apartment; Disturbing Video Surfaces

The child’s condition had turned critical and he succumbed on Monday. This is the latest in a series of heart-wrenching incidents in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana this year. In February, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. After this incident, municipal authorities had announced new measures to check the menace of stray dogs but citizens say the measures have not resulted in any change on the ground. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Boy Suffers Minor Injuries After Pet Dog Chases and Bites Him in Borabanda

Boy Dies in Attack by Stray Dogs in Hyderabad

Every day, the state capital and other urban areas in the state report dozens of dog bite cases. A five-year-old boy succumbed to rabies in Khammam district in March. He was bitten by stray dogs and later developed symptoms of rabies. On May 19, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda. In April, 2022, stray dogs mauled to death a two-year-old boy in Bada Bazar area of Golconda in Hyderabad.

