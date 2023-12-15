In a distressing incident in Hyderabad, a 5-year-old boy was injured in a street dog attack in the Dilsukhnagar area. The incident, captured on CCTV, unfolded as the child played outside his apartment with two other children. When the dogs approached, the children hurried inside the building, but the 5-year-old stumbled, leading to the attack. Quick action from apartment residents drove the dogs away. Dog Attack in Hyderabad Video: Stray Dog Pounces on Child in Tappachabutra, Terrifying Incident Caught on CCTV.

Street Dog Attack Caught on CCTV

The #StrayDogs horror continues in #Hyderabad . In #CCTV : a 5 year old boy injured, after a #streetdog attack on him, at Dilsukhnagar area. He was playing outside his apartment with 2 other children, and suddenly dogs attacked.#DogsAttack #dogbite #DogLovers pic.twitter.com/hW4o1Fwlia — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 15, 2023

A Minor Boy was Attacked by Stray Dogs in Dilsukh Nagar. #Hyderabad #Straydogs pic.twitter.com/FgVcwHBovH — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) December 15, 2023

