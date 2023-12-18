Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Telangana, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in Hyderabad. The dog attack incident took place on Saturday, December 16, when the minor boy was reportedly playing near his house in Borabanda. The alleged dog attack incident comes two days after a stray dog chased a 6-year-old near his apartment in Dilsukhnagar.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 16, when the minor boy playing near his house when all of a sudden, a pet dog chased and bit him. Police officials said that the victim suffered minor injuries in the incident. Dog Attack in Hyderabad Video: 5-Year-Old Injured as Street Dog Attacks Him Outside Apartment; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the dog attack incident, the minor boy's parents filed a complaint at Borabanda police station. An officer said that they registered a case against the pet owner under section 289. The police also provided counselling to the owner to take care of the pet.

In a similar incident that took place last week, a 5-year-old boy was injured in a street dog attack in the Dilsukhnagar area. CCTV footage of the incident showed the minor boy playing outside his apartment with two other children. As the video moves further, the stray dogs can be seen approaching the children as they rush inside the building. Stray Dog Menace in Hyderabad: Authorities Conduct Operation To Catch Canines (See Pics).

However, the 5-year-old boy stumbles and gets attacked by the stray dogs. Fortunately, a quick action from apartment residents helps to drive the dogs away.

