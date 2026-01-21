Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Hyderabad, January 21: A trivial dispute over an unpaid debt of just INR 22 escalated into a fatal confrontation in Telangana’s Medak district last Thursday, January 15. A 30-year-old migrant worker was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his roommate and friend during a drinking session marking the Sankranti festival.

Police have since taken the accused into custody, identifying the primary trigger for the violence as a fit of drunken rage fueled by a long-standing but nominal financial disagreement. The victim, identified as Mohammad Siraj, and the accused, Mahesh Kumar Varma, were both daily wage laborers who had migrated from Uttar Pradesh to work in the Chegunta area. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

Along with another roommate, Ravi Kumar, the duo had gathered under a tree on the outskirts of Ananthasagar village to celebrate the holiday. According to local authorities, the atmosphere turned hostile when Mahesh demanded the return of INR 22 that Siraj had borrowed some time ago, leading to a physical assault that resulted in Siraj's immediate death.

Witnesses and police reports indicate that the argument began as a verbal spat but quickly turned violent due to the heavy consumption of alcohol. Mahesh allegedly grabbed Siraj and slammed his head against the tree under which they were sitting. Telangana Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Stripped and Tonsured Over Affair With Married Man in Hanumakonda; Case Registered.

As Siraj collapsed, Mahesh reportedly picked up a nearby heavy stone and struck him repeatedly on the head. Realising the severity of the injuries and confirming Siraj was dead, the accused fled the scene before residents discovered the body and alerted the police.

The Chegunta police launched a swift investigation after receiving a formal complaint from the third roommate, Ravi Kumar, who noticed the pair was missing. Police recovered the blood-stained stone and the shirt worn by the accused at the time of the incident.

Mahesh was apprehended near the Masaipet outskirts over the weekend. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that the influence of alcohol caused him to lose control over the minor debt issue. He has been remanded to judicial custody as the legal proceedings continue.

