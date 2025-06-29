Telangana Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Stripped and Tonsured Over Affair With Married Man in Hanumakonda; Case Registered

Hyderabad, June 29: A married woman was allegedly assaulted over an affair with another man in Telangana. The alleged incident occurred a week ago at Tatikayala village, Dharmasagar mandal in Hanumakonda district. Police officials said that the woman was allegedly assaulted, partially stripped and tonsured. The incident came to light after the victim's husband approached the police and lodged a complaint.

It is reported that the victim, a resident of Bollonipally village in Mulugu district, was in a relationship with a man from Tatikayala village. According to a report in The Times of India, the man had been married for 20 years and had two children with his wife. Officals said that the man's wife confronted him several times as she was upset over his affair with the other woman. Telangana Shocker: Woman Murdered by Daughter and Boyfriend With Hammer for Dispute Over Marriage in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

However, the man continued seeing the other woman. Tatikayala man's marital dispute escalated when his wife accused him of trying to set her on fire. Post this, the man's wife called for a village panchayat seeking community support. The panchayat summoned the woman's husband and the other woman from Bollonipally. However, the woman and her family allegedly attacked the man and the other woman during the panchayat.

It is learnt that the woman's clothes were torn during the scuffle. The couple were also reportedly stripped and forcibly tonsured. When things started to go out of control, the elders of the village intervened and tried to settle the matter through counselling. After the alleged assault, the woman returned to Bollonipally village, whereas the man fled the area. Later, the victim's husband lodged a complaint with the police after he learnt about the incident. Telangana Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Father Offers Maruti Swift Dzire Instead of BMW Car in Siddipet; Probe Launched.

He found out after coming across partially disrobed photos and videos of his wife on social media, which the woman and her family members allegedly shared. Acting on his complaint, the police registered a complaint.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

